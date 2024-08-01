Titans' receiver DeAndre Hopkins expected to miss 4-6 weeks with knee injury: Report

Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss four to six weeks with a knee injury, according to reporter Paul Kuharsky.

When or how the 11-year veteran suffered the injury isn't certain, but Hopkins wore a wrap around his left knee during practice on Wednesday. Kuharsky reported that Hopkins had no noticeable limp during or after the session, but left the field with Todd Torischelli, the team's vice president of sports medicine.

If Hopkins misses four weeks, that would put him in line to play in the Titans' Week 1 matchup with the Chicago Bears. At six weeks, he could play against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Without revealing the exact injury Hopkins sustained, the Titans are optimistic about his return, reports ESPN's Turron Davenport. That would seemingly indicate he's expected to be ready for the season opener.

Here is video of #Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins with a wrap on his left knee during individual period of practice yesterday. pic.twitter.com/SZG0Orw6gv — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 1, 2024

Last season, Hopkins played in all 17 games for the Titans, starting 16. He compiled 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, his best numbers in the past three seasons. Hopkins signed a two-year, $26 million contract with Tennessee after being released by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Titans assembled a formidable receiving corps for second-year quarterback Will Levis. Tennessee added Calvin Ridley (76 catches, 1,016 yards, 8 touchdowns) and Tyler Boyd (67 receptions, 667 yards) in free agency, and expect 2022 first-round pick Treyvon Burks to progress after two disappointing seasons.

Burks, selected No. 18 overall out of Arkansas, has 49 catches for 665 yards in 22 games played.