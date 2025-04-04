Tigers win home opener, 7-4, over White Sox with Kerry Carpenter hitting two home runs

White Sox Tigers Baseball Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter rounds first base after hitting home run against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Following a season-opening six-game Western road trip in which they went 2-4, the Detroit Tigers returned home and defeated the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, 7-1, on Friday afternoon.

Kerry Carpenter hit two home runs to lead the Tigers' 10-hit barrage against three White Sox pitchers. His first homer was initially in doubt as it wasn't clear whether the drive down the right-field line landed foul or fair. But reviews showed the fly ball went into the seats just inside the foul pole to give Detroit a 1-0 lead over Chicago starter Jonathan Cannon.

Carpenter followed that up in the fourth inning with an opposite-field shot off reliever Brandon Eisert that left no doubt and boosted the Tigers' lead to 4-1.

That was more than enough offense for Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, who struck out seven batters in 5 2/3 innings while allowing one run on three hits and two walks.

