Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 15 of the NFL season. This week, with just a month left in the regular season, less than two months out from the 2024 Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) go up against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8). The two teams are currently tied for last place in the AFC West division. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football: Chargers vs. Raiders

Date: Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the LA Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Chargers vs. Raiders game on?

Tonight's Chargers vs. Raiders game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Chargers vs. Raiders game?

