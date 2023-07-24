Tennessee Titans unveil Oilers-themed throwback jerseys for this season

NFL: OCT 30 Titans at Texans HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: Football fans hold up a Houston Oilers team flag during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on October 30, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Oilers are back.

The Tennessee Titans unveiled a set of throwback jerseys on Sunday night that honor the former franchise. The team, which went by the Oilers nickname through the 1998 season both in Houston and Tennessee, will wear the iconic powder blue jerseys twice during home games this fall.

The Titans have revealed their Oilers throwback uniforms 😳



How we feeling about them?



(via @Titans) pic.twitter.com/9ottklek2I — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 24, 2023

Though it’s unclear when the Titans will debut the throwback jerseys, it will mark the franchise’s first regular season home game playing in the powder blue jerseys since moving to Tennessee. The Oilers didn’t wear the jerseys at home games when they first moved to the state in 1997, instead opting to play in all-white jerseys before they relocated to Nashville permanently and changed their name.

Houston quickly replaced the Oilers in 2002 with the Texans.

The Titans are just the latest in the league to release their alternate uniforms for the season. The Cleveland Browns dropped an all-white alternate set last week, for example, and the Seattle Seahawks released a 90s-themed throwback kit.

The Titans went just 7-10 last season, and they lost their last seven games of the year. The Titans struggled to replace quarterback Ryan Tannehill, too, after he landed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. It marked the franchise’s first losing season since 2015.

The Titans will open the season on Sept. 10 against the Saints in New Orleans. They’ll play their home opener the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Titans will host the Texans on Dec. 17, too, which would undoubtedly make for a great date to wear the Oilers throwbacks.