Suns' Bradley Beal to miss at least three weeks with back injury

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolvesat Footprint Center on November 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 133-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns will be without Bradley Beal for at least three weeks as he continues to rehabilitate a lower-back strain, the team announced on Friday.

Beal has played only three of the Suns' 11 games so far this season and was last active for Sunday's defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a little over 30 minutes, he contributed 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

The 5-6 Suns had already listed Beal as doubtful for Friday night's in-season tournament game against the Utah Jazz.

"He woke up with some residual tightness in the back [Wednesday] morning," Suns head coach Frank Vogel said about Beal missing the team's last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. "We were hoping it would loosen up by game time. But it did not, so we held him out."

Beal will be re-evaluated in three weeks and could miss more than the eight games ahead.

"Take his time," said Suns forward Kevin Durant. "We'll hold it down for him."

Beal's absence will once again delay the debut of the Suns' Big 3. Like Beal, Devin Booker has only played three games this season. Only Durant has played in every game, three coming with Beal, and two with Booker in the lineup.

Booker is probable to return from a calf injury for Friday's game.