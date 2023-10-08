Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers tonight on NBC

It's Week 5 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the San Francisco 49ers in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Cowboys vs. 49ers, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Cowboys at 49ers game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Cowboys vs. 49ers game on?

Sunday night's Cowboys at 49ers game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Cowboys vs. 49ers game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: