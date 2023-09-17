Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots tonight on NBC

Fall and football are finally here. It's Week 2 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week, the Miami Dolphins face off against the New England Patriots in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Dolphins vs. Patriots, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Patriots game:

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Patriots game on?

Sunday night's Dolphins at Patriots game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Dolphins vs. Patriots game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Dolphins vs. Patriots game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: