Steven Sims, a regular on Texans' practice squad, has a huge punt return vs. Ravens

Houston Texans wide receiver Steven Sims (82) runs after a punt return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Steven Sims isn't used to the spotlight, just the ups and downs from being shifted from the Houston Texans' practice squad to the active roster and back.

Sims was cut at the end of the preseason, then brought back to the practice squad. Four times since then he has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. It happened again Tuesday, as the Texans brought Sims up from the practice squad.

The Texans are happy for that. Sims, who had played in just three games all season, made an enormous play, returning a punt 67 yards in Houston's divisional round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens to tie the game 10-10.

It was particularly impressive considering the Ravens are usually excellent on special teams. ABC's broadcast said that in John Harbaugh's 16 seasons coaching the Ravens they've allowed only five punt return touchdowns.

A punt return for a touchdown in the playoffs is a rarity. Sims' touchdown was the first punt return TD in 11 years.

WR @StevenSimsJr's 67-yard punt return touchdown marks the first playoff punt return TD since Trindon Holliday's 90-yard return on Jan. 12, 2013.



Sims is also the first Texan to ever record a punt return TD in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/wHk38RlXm5 — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 20, 2024

Sims has had success as a returner before. His 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown when he was with the Washington Commanders led a 19-16 win over the Detroit Lions in 2019.

Sims has ability as a returner, which is a reason the Texans keep bringing him up from the practice squad. On Saturday, he had the biggest moment of his career.