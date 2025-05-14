Stephen Curry cleared for 'light on-court workouts' after hamstring injury, will be re-evaluated before Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts from the bench during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

If the Golden State Warriors can keep their season alive Wednesday, the team could get one of its biggest stars back to close things out. Stephen Curry was cleared for "light on-court workouts" Wednesday after being re-evaluated by the team.

The Warriors announced the news Wednesday. Curry sustained a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the team's playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and has been sidelined since then due to the injury.

Stephen Curry Injury Update 5/14/25: pic.twitter.com/nBtFH6IBjF — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 14, 2025

The Warriors lost all three games without Curry, and trail 3-1 in the series. The Warriors and Timberwolves will square off in Game 5 on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.