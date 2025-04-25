Stagecoach 2025: How to watch the livestream, plus see the full lineup and schedule

Stagecoach is country music's answer to Coachella (the festival also happens to be held at the same spot, at the Empire Polo Club fields in Indio, CA). The fest runs from April 25 through the 27th and this year's lineup includes performers Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Lana del Rey, the Backstreet Boys, Shaboozey, Creed and Nelly. These acts, along with DJ sets from the likes of Diplo, Chromeo and Paris Hilton, will appear on the main stages at the festival, but if you weren't able to snag tickets to see them live, don't worry; you can stream them from the comfort of home all weekend.
Performances will begin streaming on Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m., here's what you need to know to tune in to Stagecoach.
How to watch the 2025 Stagecoach livestream:
From April 25 to April 27, Prime Video will be streaming performances from the three of the largest stages at the event, the Mane Stage, the Palomino Stage and Diplo's HonkyTonk. These performances will also be streamable from Amazon Music's Twitch channel. Performances will stream live starting at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25.
You can learn more about how to watch and where to stream this year's Stagecoach performances on the official Stagecoach website.
Stagecoach 2025 lineup:
Friday, April 25
Coral: 1-3 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Noeline Hofmann: 1:05-1:25 p.m. on the Palomino
Abi Carter: 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Mae Estes: 1:30-1:50 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Moonlight: 1:25-2:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Tigirlily Gold: 1:50-2:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Tanner Usrey: 1:45-2:10 p.m. on the Palomino
Carter Faith: 2:10-2:30 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Bryan Martin: 2:30-2:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Drake Milligan: 2:30-3 p.m. on the Palomino
John Morgan: 2:55-3:20 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Kermie J Rock: 3-5 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
9 Winchester: 3:20-3:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Nikki Lane: 3:25-4 p.m. on the Palomino
Moonlight: 3:25-4:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Avery Anna: 3:55-4:25 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Tucker Wetmore: 4:25-5 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Sierra Ferrell: 4:30-5:10 p.m. on the Palomino
Paris Hilton: 5-6 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Tigirlily Gold: 5-5:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Dylan Scott: 5:30-6:05 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Whiskey Myers: 5:40-6:25 p.m. on the Palomino
Diplo: 6-7 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Alana Springsteen: 6:05-6:35 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Carly Pearce: 6:35-7:20 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Vavo: 7-8 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Brothers Osborne: 7:50-8:50 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Chase Manhattan: 8-9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Lana Del Rey: 8:10-9:10 p.m. on the Palomino
Famous Dave: 9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Zach Bryan: 9:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage
T-Pain: 11:10-11:55 p.m. on the Palomino
Saturday, April 26
Shaddix: 1-3 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Tiera Kennedy: 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Kashus Culpepper: 1:20-1:45 p.m. on the Palomino
Lavish Life: 1:25-2:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Lanie Gardner: 1:30-1:50 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Annie Bosko: 1:45-2:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Myles Kennedy: 2:05-2:30 p.m. on the Palomino
Colby Acuff: 2:10-2:30 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Louie Thesinger: 2:30-2:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Crystal Gayle: 2:50-3:20 p.m. on the Palomino
John Morgan: 2:50-3:20 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Maddox Batson: 2:55-3:20 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
30Rack: 3-5 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Dasha: 3:20-3:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Lavish Life: 3:25-4:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Tommy James & The Shondells: 3:45-4:20 p.m. on the Palomino
The Castellows: 3:55-4:25 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Niko Moon: 4:25-5 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Dylan Gossett: 4:50-5:30 p.m. on the Palomino
Tiera Kennedy: 5-5:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Shaboozey: 5:30-6:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Koe Wetzel: 6-6:50 p.m. on the Palomino
Chromeo (DJ set): 6-7 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
George Birge: 6:10-6:40 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Ashley McBryde: 6:40-7:25 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Honky Tonkin' in Queens: 7-9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Nelly: 7:20-8:20 p.m. on the Palomino
Sturgill Simpson: 8-9 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Rick: 9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Jelly Roll: 9:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Creed: 11:10-11:55 p.m. on the Palomino
Sunday, April 27
Lauren: 1-3 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Abby Anderson: 1:10-1:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Waylon Wyatt: 1:20-1:45 p.m. on the Palomino
Chase Manhattan: 1:25-2:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Blessing Offor: 1:30-1:50 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Alexandra Kay: 1:50-2:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Angel White: 2:05-2:30 p.m. on the Palomino
Anne Wilson: 2:10-2:30 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Austin Snell: 2:30-2:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage
The Bacon Brothers: 2:50-3:20 p.m. on the Palomino
Abby Anderson: 2:50-3:20 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Vincent Mason: 2:55-3:20 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Kevin Bolt: 3-5 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Chayce Beckham: 3:20-3:55 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Chase Manhattan: 3:25-4:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Treaty Oak Revival: 3:45-4:20 p.m. on the Palomino
The Wilder Blue: 3:55-4:25 p.m. at the Toyota Music Den
Conner Smith: 4:25-5 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Tracy Lawrence: 4:50-5:30 p.m. on the Palomino
Vincent Mason: 5-5:30 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Sidepiece: 5-6 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Scotty McCreery: 5:30-6:10 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Goo Goo Dolls: 6-6:50 p.m. on the Palomino
Sofi Tukker: 6-7 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Brent Cobb: 6:10-6:40 p.m. at the Bud Light Backyard
Flatland Cavalry: 6:40-7:25 p.m. on the Mane Stage
DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak): 7-8 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Sammy Hagar: 7:20-8:20 p.m. on the Palomino
Midland: 8-9 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Slim McGraw: 9 p.m. at Diplo's HonkyTonk
Luke Combs: 9:30 p.m. on the Mane Stage
Backstreet Boys: 11:10-11:55 p.m. on the Palomino
Stagecoach 2025 tickets:
As of now, Stagecoach tickets are sold out, but there is an option to sign up for a waitlist on their official site. Reliable third party sites like StubHub do have select tickets for the 3-day event available for resale starting around $850.
Stagecoach 2025 hotels:
If you do grab some last-minute Stagecoach tickets, you'll want to book somewhere to stay too.