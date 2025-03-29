St. John's star RJ Luis Jr. reportedly declaring for NBA Draft, entering transfer portal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John's Red Storm takes a free throw during the championship game against the Creighton Bluejays during the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

St. John's forward RJ Luis Jr., the Big East player of the year and tournament MVP, is reportedly declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft. However, he plans to maintain his college eligibility and also enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Luis, 22, averaged 18.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 34% on 3-pointers during his junior season. He led St. John's to a 31-5 overall record and 18-2 mark in the Big East, and the Red Storm were the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament West region.

St. John's won its first-round matchup over No. 15 Omaha before being upset in the second round by No. 10 seed Arkansas, 75-66.

With his 5 made triples, he sets a new program NCAA Tournament record for three's made in a single game 🔥pic.twitter.com/nJ0xZa9yw9 — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) March 21, 2025

In addition to the Red Storm falling short of expectations with the defeat, the outcome also carried some controversy with Luis being benched by head coach Rick Pitino for the final five minutes of the game. Luis scored only nine points on 3-of-17 shooting (0-for-3 on 3s).

Following the game, Pitino defended keeping Luis on the bench with the game at stake, saying that his star played 30 minutes.

"He played 30 minutes so I went with other people, you already know the answer to that question," <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://x.com/SNYtv/status/1903571507411861910">Pitino said afterward</a> when asked Luis ended the game on the bench.

"Don't ask leading questions; you know why he didn't play," he continued. "You know he was 3-for-17. You know he was 0-for-3. You're answering your own. I'm not going to knock one of my players."

Luis is ranked No. 57 by Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor on his NBA Draft big board.