Sky fire head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after 1 season

WNBA: MAY 07 New York Liberty at Chicago Sky CHICAGO, IL - MAY 07: Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon of the Chicago Sky looks on during the first half of a WNBA preseason game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena on May 7, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

In a surprising move, the Chicago Sky have fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after only one season, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

One detractor of the move: Sky star Angel Reese, who posted a lengthy statement on X in which she endorsed Weatherspoon as a coach and said she "didn't deserve this.

This article will be updated with more information.

