Shohei Ohtani hits walkoff HR on his bobblehead night as Dodgers become first defending champ to start 8-0

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning to defeat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are not a serious team. In a good way.

The Dodgers continued their undefeated run to start the season with a walk-off homer from Shohei Ohtani, on the reigning MVP's bobblehead night, to erase a 5-0 deficit against the Atlanta Braves. In a season that has already seen more than a few comeback wins, this was the most absurd.

The Dodgers are now 8-0. While the Braves are 0-7.

Los Angeles is now the first defending World Series champ to win its first eight games of the season, breaking a tie with the 1933 New York Yankees for the best start ever.

The win also continues an absolutely ridiculous un for the NL West. The San Diego Padres are the only other undefeated team left in MLB, and the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks have both lost fewer than two games. Combined, the quartet atop the West is 24-3, with the poor Colorado Rockies already in the basement at 1-4.