Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run homer in Japan during Dodgers win over Yomiuri Giants

TOKYO, JAPAN - MARCH 15: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome on Saturday, March 15, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani delivered in front of a sold-out Tokyo Dome as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Yomiuri Giants 5-1 in an exhibition matchup on Saturday.

The three-time NL MVP recorded one hit in two at-bats — a two-run home run during a five-run Dodgers third inning off Giants pitcher Shosei Togo. The 391-foot blast came after Michael Conforto led off the inning with a solo blast and before Teoscar Hernández capped the scoring with a two-run shot of his own.

The Dodgers are in Japan ahead of next week's season-opening Tokyo Series with games against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will square off against Shōta Imanaga in the first meeting, while Rōki Sasaki will make his MLB debut against Justin Steele in the second game.

Before he joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, Ohtani played in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The Dodgers will finish their two-game exhibition schedule with a game against the Hanshin Tigers.