SEC coaches pressure rankings part II: Venables on hot seat, Kiffin & Beamer in trouble too? | College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde are back with part II of their SEC coaches pressure index for the 2025 college football season. In a conference that loves to say it ‘just means more,’ how much ‘more’ pressure will these coaches face than their peers?

Brent Venables could be in big trouble in Oklahoma after finishing last season with a losing record and an overall rough entrance into the SEC. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss had an 11-2 season in 2024 but missed the playoffs, is he still facing pressure to get the Rebels to the playoffs even without Jaxson Dart?

Shane Beamer has exceeded expectations at South Carolina, but could be feeling the heat again if the Gamecocks backslide into their losing records of the past. Dan, Pat & Ross break down what each of these coaches and the rest of the SEC must do to withstand the pressure in the 2025 college football season.

The trio also discuss Nebraska backing out of their home-and-home agreement with Tennessee in 2026 & 2027 as well as a People’s Court on students filing lawsuits against their schools over grades.

(0:52) SEC coaches under pressure

(1:56) Drinkwitz, Missouri

(9:07) Venables, Oklahoma

(14:11) Kiffin, Ole Miss

(21:34) Beamer, South Carolina

(25:44) Heupel, Tennessee

(32:03) Sarkisian, Texas

(35:35) Elko, Texas A&M

(40:11) Lea, Vanderbilt

(43:54) Nebraska ends home-and-home series with Tennessee

(50:47) People’s court: suing your school

