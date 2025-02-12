Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL offseason preview: Figuring out the next step after a 10-win season

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

2024 season: 10-7, second in NFC West, missed playoffs

Overview: Mike Macdonald's first season as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach wasn't bad. It just didn't end how Seattle hoped.

The Seahawks won 10 games and it felt like a disappointment. Seattle had a shot to win the NFC West but stumbled down the stretch, leaving questions about whether Geno Smith should return at quarterback and what else needed to be done to get back to the playoffs.

It's confounding to assess the Seahawks because they have plenty of talent and three straight winning seasons. But there was only one playoff appearance in those three seasons and no postseason wins. It's not a team that needs a rebuild, but it needs to figure out how to get over the hump.

Key free agents

LB Ernest Jones IVG Laken TomlinsonDT Jarran Reed

Who's in/out: Jones came in a midseason trade and had an immediate impact. It's hard to imagine the Seahawks don't do whatever it takes to bring him back, though it will be challenging with their salary cap issues. Assuming Jones is the top priority, maybe that means starters like Tomlinson and Reed are playing elsewhere next season.

Key free-agent needs

Interior offensive lineDefensive tackleWide receiver

Why the holes? Seattle has had holes on the offensive line for many years. It's stunning how the franchise has been unable to fix the issues. The line's interior wasn't great, and that didn't help Geno Smith during an up-and-down season. There's plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, though the defense could use another difference maker or two up front. The Seahawks aren't shorthanded at receiver, but it's probably smart to build depth now with DK Metcalf set to be a free agent after the 2025 season.

Do they have the money?

Seattle better draft well because it doesn't have a whole lot of salary cap space to work with. The Seahawks enter the offseason with the third-worst cap situation in the NFL, at about $19 million over the cap, according to Spotrac. They'll get under the cap but it's hard to see them clearing enough space to be a big player in free agency.

Notable potential cuts

WR Tyler LockettOT George FantTE Noah FantDE Dre'Mont Jones

Why they might be gone: The most notable cut would be Lockett, who has had a fantastic career for Seattle but will be 33 years old next season and has a $30.9 salary cap number. George Fant seems unlikely to be back, and the Seahawks don't have much at tight end but cutting Noah Fant would clear about $8.9 million in cap space. Jones is productive but cutting him would clear more than $11.5 million. That has to be considered.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 182nd round: No. 503rd round: No. 824th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)6th round (from Bears)6th round (compensatory)7th round

Good draft fit

Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Why him? The Seahawks probably need to take the best lineman available. There are other needs but everyone knows what the top need is. At some point the Seahawks need to figure out how to field a good offensive line, an issue that has plagued them for most of the past decade.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

DK Metcalf appears to be leaving. The Seahawks have a potential out this offseason, and Metcalf's name is already swirling in trade rumors.If Seattle is unable to negotiate a contract extension and moves Metcalf, it would increase Jaxon Smith-Njigba's already soaring fantasy value. JSN emerged as Seattle's WR1 last season, and he could enter 2025 with far less target competition. —Dalton Del Don