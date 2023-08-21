Scott Van Pelt replacing Suzy Kolber on ESPN's revamped 'Monday Night Countdown'

NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Maryland Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Sports broadcaster Scott Van Pelt stands court side during the the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports - 17782210 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports)

ESPN has announced the revamped cast for their Monday Night Football pregame show "Monday Night Countdown," and it includes a number of familiar names.

The new host, replacing Suzy Kolber, is longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt, who will add this once-weekly assignment to his current job as host of the 11 p.m. edition of "SportsCenter." Joining Van Pelt will be analysts Marcus Spears, Ryan Clark, and Robert Griffin III. Adam Schefter will continue to be the senior insider, while Michelle Beisner-Buck returns as features reporter.

Former NFL players Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith will also make "multiple appearances" on the show throughout the season.

The "Monday Night Countdown" revamp was necessary after ESPN laid off at least 20 on-air personalities in late June. Those layoffs included Kolber and "Monday Night Countdown" analyst Steve Young, as well numerous others. The third member of "Monday Night Countdown," Booger McFarland, is not coming back to the show, but remains employed by ESPN.

Of the revamped "Monday Night Countdown" lineup, only Van Pelt and Clark are newcomers. Clark recently won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Analyst. Van Pelt is known and trusted by viewers as a late night fixture on "SportsCenter," and ESPN showed how much they value him by signing him to a multi-year contract extension, which was also announced on Monday. According to the New York Post, the contract is for four years and $7 million.

Part of the new "Monday Night Countdown" team will make their debut when ESPN airs its only preseason game on Monday night. A one-hour preshow will be broadcast before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET.