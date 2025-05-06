Scott Frost reportedly received 5-year, $22.1 million deal to return to UCF

Former UCF coach Scott Frost is introduced as the Knights' new football coach on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Frost returns to coach the program seven years after leaving to take the Nebraska job in 2018. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Scott Frost isn’t taking much of a pay cut moving back to UCF after all.

Frost, who was hired to return to lead the Knights in December, received a five-year, $22.1 million deal with the school, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. Frost will start out making $3.9 million a year, just shy of the $4 million he was making in his last season at Nebraska. He will slowly increase his salary before it hits $5 million in its final year.

There are several standard bonuses in the deal, too, including a $75,000 bonus if the Knights reach the Big 12 championship game. If the Knights reach a bowl game this season, his contract will automatically be extended by one year, too.

By comparison, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is the highest-paid college football coach in the country. He makes just more than $13 million per season. Only eight other coaches in the country, including Colorado's Deion Sanders and new North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, make at least $10 million.

Frost got his start at the college level at UCF, where he led the team to a perfect 13-0 season in 2017 and a win at the Peach Bowl. That led him to take the Nebraska job the following fall, though he struggled with the Cornhuskers. He went just 16-31 there and failed to reach a bowl game before he was fired after just three games in the 2022 campaign.

Frost spent last season working as an offensive analyst with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay. He previously worked as an offensive coordinator and assistant at Oregon, too.