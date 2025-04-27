In scary Talladega moment, tire carrier gets brushed by car on pit road, but he's fine

Bit of a scary moment at Talladega on Sunday afternoon, as the tire handler for Carson Hocevar took a pretty hard hit from the incoming car of Josh Berry. Hocevar's car was canted out onto pit road, and when Berry came through, well, a touch of chaos ensued.
The tire carrier, Jarius Morehead, said in a brief television interview afterward that he was fine after the hit. Morehead played college football at N.C. State. Here's him in a more favorable moment:
As a safety, Morehead surely made a few hard tackles ... though none as hard as getting hit by a car. Fortunately, all is well; that's why pit road speed limits exist.