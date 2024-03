Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 07: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 7, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The New York Giants will not place a franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan. The decision paves the way for the 27-year-old running back to test free agency.

Had the Giants tagged Barkley for a second straight year it would have cost $12.1 million, but the second overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft has long been seeking a extension to stay with the franchise.

