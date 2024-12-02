Saints' Taysom Hill carted off field with knee injury

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is carted off the field with an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints utility man Taysom Hill was carted off the field in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with an apparent knee injury.

The injury took place in the fourth quarter as the Saints looked to mount a late rally. Hill ran a sweep on a direct snap on fourth-and-1 in Rams territory. He took direct contact to his left knee on a tackle by cornerback Cobie Durant.

Hill's knee bent in the wrong direction, and he rolled on the ground in obvious pain after picking up the first down on a 2-yard run.

Taysom Hill was carted off the field after this hit pic.twitter.com/2ICBrdVyoN — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) December 1, 2024

He was eventually taken off the field on the back of a cart and acknowledged the SuperDome crowd that chanted his name as he left the field.

The Superdome is collectively chanting Taysom Hill’s name as he leaves the game with a knee injury.



Hill’s absence would obviously be a huge loss for an already banged up #Saints offense: pic.twitter.com/3de9BDT4KK — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) December 1, 2024

Hill did not return to the game. The Saints announced that he had a knee injury, but further details of the injury weren't initially available.

The Saints drove to the Rams' 9-yard line on the drive but turned the ball over on downs after failing to convert on fourth-and-3. The Rams then ran out the clock on their win.

An eighth-year NFL veteran, Hill has played his enter career in New Orleans, where he's become a fan favorite as a pass-catching tight end, part-time quarterback and utility runner. In eight games this season, Hill has 278 rushing yards, 23 catches for 187 yards and six total touchdowns.

The Saints fell to 4-8 with Sunday's loss. The Rams improved to 6-6.