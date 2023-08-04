Saints RB Alvin Kamara suspending 3 games for role in alleged 2022 Vegas fight

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 01: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will be suspended for three games for allegedly fighting a man at Las Vegas nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources: NFL is suspending Saints RB Alvin Kamara 3 games for his role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022. Kamara reached a plea agreement in July, and no longer is facing a felony charge for his role in the fight that occurred before the Pro Bowl in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/tmEYhB7NnS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Kamara, 27, had previously met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York City on Wednesday morning.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Kamara and three others on Feb. 16, 2022 on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm after the four were arrested on Feb. 6, hours after the Pro Bowl game ended. Police say Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons (now with the Indianapolis Colts), Darrin Young and Percy Harris (who was identified in court as Kamara's manager) allegedly beat Darnell Greene Jr. unconscious the night before, on Feb. 5, after Greene tried to enter an elevator at the nightclub. The four allegedly chased Greene after the initial attack as well.

Lammons was also suspended for three games, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Greene lated sued Kamara for $10 million and claimed he sustained an orbital fracture as well as injuries to his neck, back, shoulder, knees and face.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty on March 2, 2023, and Kamara eventually pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of breach of peace misdemeanor charge on July 11. He was sentenced to 30 hours of community service and pay a $100,000 fine to the victim for medical bills.

Kamara's transgressions still opened him up to league suspension, though.