Saints QB Derek Carr ruled out early vs. Vikings with concussion, shoulder injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was ruled out of their game against the Minnesota Vikings early on Sunday afternoon due to a concussion and a shoulder injury.

Carr had stepped up through the pocket and got a pass off to Chris Olave in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium when Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter drilled him hard from the side. Carr's head and shoulder hit the turf hard, and he was very clearly shaken up after the play.

Carr walked off to the medical tent after the hit, but was later carted off the field. Jameis Winson then replaced Carr the rest of the way.

The Saints ruled Carr out officially with a right shoulder injury and a concussion. Specifics about those injuries are not yet known.

Carr finished the day throwing 13-of-18 for 110 yards. The Saints were down 27-3 when he went down, though Winston completed the drive with what was a ridiculous touchdown grab from Olave in the corner of the end zone.

That, along with the two-point conversion, cut the Vikings’ lead to 16 points at the time.

Carr entered the day with 2,121 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, his first with the Saints after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Raiders. The 32-year-old is on a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

While it’s unclear how long Carr will be sidelined, the Saints have their bye week next week, which should give him extra time to recover. The saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons next on Nov. 26.

