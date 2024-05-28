Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon out indefinitely with torn Achilles, not yet ruled out for all of 2024 season

New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints will be without defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon for at least the start of the season this fall.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed on Tuesday that Kpassagnon tore an Achilles tendon while running a drill at their indoor practice facility earlier this offseason. Specifics of that incident are not known, but Kpassagnon will miss training camp and will be out for at least the start of the season.

"He won't be ready for training camp and then we'll see how long it takes him to recover," Allen said, via ESPN's Katherine Terrell .

Though Achilles injuries can take a full year to recover from, Allen did not rule Kpassagnon out for the entire 2024 season yet.

Kpassagnon was set to enter his fourth season with the Saints this fall. The 29-year-old was first selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2017 draft. He spent his first four seasons there, and worked his way into the starting lineup by his fourth season.

Kpassagnon has been a key piece in the Saints’ defensive front in recent years. He had 19 total tackles and 3.5 sacks last season, including a huge game against the New York Giants where he sacked quarterback Tommy DeVito three times. Kpassagnon has 16.5 total sacks in his seven seasons in the league, 9.5 of which have come in New Orleans.

"He's been a valuable part of what we do defensively. I think there's some versatility in terms of things he can do," Allen said. "It's unfortunate that that happened ... he's going to work as hard as he possibly can to get himself back out there as soon as he can. When that is, I don't know."

Kpassagnon is now just the latest Saints defensive end dealing with a significant injury this offseason. Cameron Jordan underwent ankle surgery, and Chase Young — who signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the club earlier this year — is recovering from a neck procedure.