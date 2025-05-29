Saharan dust is heading toward Florida. What does that mean — and can it impact your health?

Saharan dust is hurtling toward the United States, with a massive plume headed for Florida on Saturday. But what is Saharan dust, and what could it do once it arrives? Here's what you need to know.

What is Saharan dust?

Saharan dust is exactly what it sounds like: fine sand and mineral particles from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, the largest hot desert in the world and third largest desert overall.

Surprisingly, these clouds of fine, dusty air can travel thousands of miles — and even across entire oceans. This phenomenon actually occurs every year: The dust is carried by winds in the atmosphere, specifically by what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) calls the Saharan Air Layer — a mass of very dry, dusty air that forms over the Sahara during late spring, summer and early fall.

Saharan dust activity usually increases in mid-June and peaks from late June to mid-August, meteorologist Jason Dunion told NOAA in 2020. New dust outbreaks happen every few days when atmospheric disturbances near the Sahara kick up dust. The dust then travels to places like Florida or even Texas.

What’s happening now?

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands already saw Saharan dust this week, the National Weather Service in San Juan reported, and now, the plume is headed toward Florida. It will arrive in south and central Florida by this weekend and linger for several days, with a denser wave likely by mid-next week. As it did in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the dust will likely cause hazy skies, poorer air quality and reduced visibility, as well as more vibrant sunsets.

A plume of Saharan Dust will arrive across South Florida late this week, out ahead of a weak frontal boundary and moisture which will bring increasing rain chances this weekend.



A more concentrated plume of Saharan Dust is modeled to arrive across the region mid next week. pic.twitter.com/Bvw3AqYEtE — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 28, 2025

There is an upside to Saharan dust beyond pretty sunset photos for Instagram, however: The dry, dusty air can also make it harder for storms and hurricanes to form, as the dry air stops the storms from gaining the moisture they need to develop. That can be a positive thing during hurricane season, which, in the Atlantic, begins in June and ends in November.

Is Saharan dust bad for our health?

Possibly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies Saharan dust as a form of "particulate pollution" that can degrade air quality and pose health risks. Particulate pollution can be especially concerning for people with asthma, allergies or other respiratory conditions — as well as older adults and people with heart issues — since the fine particles can be inhaled into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

To protect yourself from Saharan dust, stay indoors as much as you can, wear a dust mask like a KN95 if you go outside and use a HEPA air filter inside to keep the air clean. If you use medication for respiratory issues, such as an inhaler, make sure you keep it on hand at all times.