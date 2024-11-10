Russell Wilson rallies Steelers for game-winning TD vs. Commanders, 3rd straight win as Pittsburgh's starter

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

So far, so good for the Russell Wilson era in Pittsburgh.

Wilson rallied the Steelers for a 27-21 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a battle of division-leading teams. With the win, the Steelers improve to 7-2 and 3-0 since Wilson took over at quarterback.

Pittsburgh had to overcome multiple miscues including a dropped pass on a fake punt and a fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter. But Wilson ensured that Pittsburgh would prevail with a late touchdown bomb to Mike Williams, who joined the team last week in a trade from the New York Jets.

With Washington leading, 27-21 and 2:27 remaining on the clock, Wilson looked deep to Williams on a sideline go-route on third-and-9. He lofted a perfect pass under pressure that Williams corralled in the end zone for the go-ahead score.

The touchdown was Williams' first of the season in his first game in a Steelers uniform.

Washington had a chance to counter. But its ensuring drive fell short of the end zone when a fourth-and-9 pass from Jayden Daniels to Zach Ertz was ruled just short of the line of gain.

The Steelers were able to run out the game clock on their ensuring possession. Pittsburgh lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield with more than a minute remaining, and drew a neutral zone infraction on the the Washington defense that effectively ended the game.

Wilson finished his day completing 14 of 28 passes for 195 yards with three touchdowns and one interceptions. And the Steelers are undefeated since he took over at quarterback for Justin Fields in Week 7.

