Rosalynn Carter funeral: Watch live as Jimmy Carter and all 5 living first ladies attend service

A Georgia State Patrol honor guard stands as members of the public pay respects to former first lady Rosalynn Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, during the public repose. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

A memorial for former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be held Tuesday in Atlanta.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and all five living current and former first ladies — Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton — are expected to attend what is being billed as a "tribute service" at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church on the Emory University campus.

Yahoo News will be carrying a livestream of the service above beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The last time all of the living first ladies attended an event together was in 2018 at the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral. All living current and former presidents and first ladies, including Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter and the Trumps, attended the service.

Before that, in 2007, all current and former presidents and first ladies, including George H. W. Bush, Barbara Bush, the Carters and Nancy Reagan, attended the funeral of former President Gerald Ford in Washington.

Rosalynn Carter died last week at 96. She had entered home hospice care in Plains, Ga., after being diagnosed with dementia.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th and longest-living president in American history, turned 99 on Oct. 1. In February, he decided to forgo further medical treatment for an undisclosed illness and entered hospice care at his home.

The Carters made their last public appearance in September when they attended the Plains Peanut Festival a week before Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday. The couple waved to parade attendees from the back of an SUV.

Following Tuesday’s memorial service in Atlanta, Rosalynn Carter will be taken back to Plains for a private funeral on Wednesday at Maranatha Baptist Church, the pair’s home church. From there the casket will then be transferred to a hearse and depart for her burial private interment at the Carter family residence. Jimmy Carter plans to be buried next to her.