Reports: Wizards, Bradley Beal plan to work together in the event of a trade, and the Heat are interested

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington. The Trail Blazers won 124-116. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

With suitors reaching out, the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal are working together in the event the franchise decides to trade the three-time All-Star, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal's agent agent Mark Bartelstein is in close contact with team president Michael Winger as other teams are already making inquiries. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, it's not yet clear if Washington intends to initiate a rebuild under Winger and general manager Will Dawkins, both of whom were hired in recent weeks. If they do, they've already reached an understanding with Beal to work together on a trade. The Miami Heat are among the teams interested in Beal, according to Charania.

Beal has four years remaining on his five-year, $251 million contract that includes a $57 million player option in the final year. He turns 30 on June 28. He also has a no-trade clause. Bartelstein would be directly involved in any trade discussions between the Wizards and interested teams, Wojnarowski reports.

Beal signed the max contract under previous team leadership helmed by then-president and general manager Tommy Sheppard, who was fired in April. Owner Ted Leonsis hired Winger in May to oversee the Wizards, Mystics and the G-League's Capital City Go-Go. He has full authority to reshape the team in his image and oversaw the hiring of Dawkins.

The team is awaiting player-option decisions from center Kristaps Porzingis and forward Kyle Kuzma, both of whom would become unrestricted free agents if they opt out of their contracts. The NBA draft will take place June 22, and free agency begins July 1.

Beal has played his entire 11-season career with the Wizards since being drafted third overall out of Florida in 2012. The Wizards have made the playoffs five times since drafting Beal, never advancing past the second round. They missed the playoffs this season for the fourth time in five years after posting a 35-47 record.

Beal averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season while shooting 50.6% from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point distance. He was limited to 50 games due to multiple injuries and a stint on the He last made in All-Star team during the 2020-21 season, when he averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game.