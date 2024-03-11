Reports: Gus Edwards to join Jim Harbaugh, Chargers with Austin Ekeler's expected exit

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 28: Gus Edwards #35 of the Baltimore Ravens runs out of the tunnel prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

With Austin Ekeler in free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers appear to have their new lead running back.

Former Ravens running back Gus Edwards agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Chargers on Monday, according to multiple reports.

It's a move the reunites Edwards with ex-Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Roman joined the Chargers this offseason under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. The move also means that Edwards is playing for the brother of his former head coach with the Ravens, John Harbaugh.