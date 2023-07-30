Reports: Cardinals trading starter Jordan Montgomery to Rangers, Jordan Hicks to Blue Jays

Jordan Montgomery St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The St. Louis Cardinals are trading starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Texas Rangers and reliever Jordan Hicks to the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple Sunday reports.

Montgomery joins a Rangers team that just acquired three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer from the New York Mets on Saturday. Texas is bolstering its rotation as it looks to maintain its lead in the AL West. The Rangers entered Sunday at 60-45 with a one-game led over the Houston Astros.

Hicks will arrive in Toronto with All-Star closer Jordan Romano on the injured list with back inflammation.

Hicks, 26, has a 3.67 ERA and 1.512 WHIP with 59 strikeouts and 24 walks in 41.2 innings this season. He was tied with Giovanny Gallegos for the Cardinals' lead in saves with eight.

The 59-47 Blue Jays were in the thick of the AL wild-card race and five games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East at the time of the trade.

The 46-60 Cardinals are in last place in the NL Central.