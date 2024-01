Cleveland Guardians v. Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 30: Teoscar Hernández #35 of the Seattle Mariners looks on prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a one-year, $23.5 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Per the report, $8.5 million of the deal will be deferred with payouts from 2030-39. The deal is another high-profile Dodgers contract in an offseason that's seen them sign Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.