Red Sox SS Trevor Story lands on 10-day IL with dislocated left shoulder

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story, left, walks off the field after being injured on a single by Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Alex Gallardo/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder, the club announced Saturday.

Story, 31, injured his shoulder during a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday as he dove to field a groundball from Mike Trout. He was seen writhing in pain once he hit the ground. Eventually escorted away by team staff, he didn't return to the game.

This story will be updated.

