'Rebus' is finally premiering in the U.S. this week, here's how to watch it for free

Rebus, the police drama set in Edinburgh, Scotland, originally ran in the UK on ITV from 2000-2007, but a new limited series reboot starring Outlander's Richard Rankin in the title role is now available and is finally making its debut in the U.S. In Rebus, Rankin stars as Detective Sergeant John Rebus, a character created by author Sir Ian Rankin (no relation to Richard) in his Inspector Rebus detective novels.

The Rebus reboot reimagines John Rebus as a younger man compared to his portrayal in the original series, where he was played by John Hannah and, later, Ken Stott. Now in his 30s, Rebus finds himself at a crossroads personally, as he deals with his estranged wife and daughter, a brother who lives outside the law, and he grapples with his own moral and professional code as a detective. Find out where you can stream Rebus in the U.S. when it arrives this week, and how to watch it for free with the help of a VPN.

When does Rebus premiere?

The new six-episode season of Rebus premieres on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Where is Rebus available to stream?

Rebus is premiering on Viaplay, a premier Nordic streaming service available in the U.S. that offers hundreds of original series and films, as well as loads of other titles from Europe and beyond. Viaplay is available as a standalone service, or you can add a subscription to the Viaplay channel through platforms like Prime Video, Roku, and Sling.

Where to watch Rebus for free with the help of a VPN:

If you'd prefer not to subscribe to Viaplay to catch the new Rebus reboot, there are other ways to tune in with the help of a VPN. All six episodes of the show are currently available in the BBC iPlayer for free, which means that if you have a VPN and change your location to the U.K., you can see the whole series for free.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to other shows that are only available outside the U.S., a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Who is in the Rebus cast?

The Rebus cast includes Richard Rankin as DS John Rebus, along with Brian Ferguson as his brother Michael Rebus, Lucie Shorthouse as Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke, and Amy Manson as Rhona Moncrieffe, Rebus's ex-wife. Additional cast includes Stuart Bowman, Neshla Caplan, and Noof Ousellam.

Watch the Rebus trailer:

Before tuning in to the Rebus reboot, check out the official season one trailer here:

Every way to watch Rebus: