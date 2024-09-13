Reaction to USMNT's September results, Nicole Baxter joins the show & another “rápido reactions”

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the USMNT's lackluster performance against New Zealand in this episode of The Cooligans. They take a look at what's missing from this team and how the addition of Mauricio Pochettino can change it.

Christian and Alexis then sit down with Nicole Baxter of EA Sports and discuss her journey in soccer. They also discuss in depth the state of women’s soccer in America and her influence on the newest edition of “EA Sports FC”

Later, Christian and Alexis bring back “rápido reactions” and give their thoughts on soccer news around the world.

(6:26) - Who’s to blame for recent lackluster USMNT performances?

(15:20) - Who’s responsible for current culture issues within USMNT?

(24:32) - Is USMNT job attractive for elite head coaches?

(31:58) - Nicole Baxter’s soccer journey

(43:52) - Nicole’s experience watching Gotham FC win NWSL title

(45:52) - Nicole on the state of women’s soccer in America

(49:30) - Nicole’s experience playing in the NWSL Summer Cup

(58:31) - How will no drafts in NWSL benefit the players?

(1:02:10) - Would women’s soccer in America benefit from promotion/relegation?

(1:05:31) - Nicole’s experience work on the EA FC video game

(1:14:42) - rápido reactions: Premier League, World Cup qualifiers & more

