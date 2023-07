Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 20: Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos takes to the field prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Melvin Gordon is on the move.

The veteran running back reportedly signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He last spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad during the team's Super Bowl run after 31 games with the Denver Broncos from 2020-2021.