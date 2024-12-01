Randy Moss explains why he is wearing sunglasses on Sunday NFL Countdown

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Randy Moss on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you see Randy Moss wearing sunglasses on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, there's a reason for the choice.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver-turned-analyst opened Sunday's show to explain that he would be wearing blue-tinted glasses because he and his family are "battling something internally." Moss clarified that he was going to be okay.

"I have some great doctors around me. I couldn't miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys, I feel great. But if y'all see me with these Michigan turnover glasses that I have on, it's not being disrespectful," Moss said. "I'm battling something."

Randy Moss opens "Sunday NFL Countdown" by sharing with viewers that he and his family are "battling something internally" and he will be wearing glasses throughout the show. pic.twitter.com/7bOY6LGcWJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

In a video posted to Instagram prior to the show, Moss said the "internal" issue had been going on over the past week, and that he would be wearing glasses throughout the show.

"Throughout the week of the holidays, your boy has been battling something internal," Moss said. "I got a great team of doctors, and I got a great family around me."

In the video, Moss added that ESPN insider Adam Schefter called the pair of blue-tinted sunglasses "Michigan turnover glasses" — a timely joke in the wake of Michigan's win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Moss did not provide more information about the illness or cause behind the glasses, but encouraged people to check in with their doctors. "Y'all do your checkups, get your bloodwork done, and we'll work through it," he said.

Moss has been an analyst on Sunday NFL Countdown since 2016, and is the longest-tenured panelist on the show.