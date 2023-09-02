Randall Cobb fined $13,889 over illegal hit that led to Aaron Rodgers-Jihad Ward feud

New York Jets Offseason Workout FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Randall Cobb #18 of the New York Jets looks on during the team's OTA's at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 31, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was right about one thing: Randall Cobb did lose all his preseason money. Cobb was reportedly fined $13,889 after his illegal hit on New York Giants defensive back Bobby McCain during the team's final preseason game, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The hit, and Rodgers' commentary, was captured on HBO's "Hard Knocks." The penalty occurred after Rodgers hit tight end Tyler Conklin with a pass in the flat. Cobb ran to block McCain and hit him with an illegal blindside block. Cobb received a flag on the play.

Once the Jets got back into the huddle, Rodgers told Cobb he just lost all his preseason money. Cobb apologized for the penalty, but said he just wanted to hit someone.

McCain entered concussion protocol as a result of the hit.

The Giants didn't take too kindly to the play. Shortly after the penalty, Rodgers got into it with Giants linebacker Jihad Ward after he made contact with Rodgers long after he got rid of the ball. Rodgers eventually told Ward, "I don't even know who you are." Both players were separated by an official after the play.

Ward explained his side of the story Wednesday, saying the Giants weren't happy the Jets were joking about the play in the huddle. Rodgers claimed that wasn't the case Thursday, saying Ward was "making s*** up."

The NFL did not get involved in the feud, though did agree with officials that Cobb's block was excessive. While the fine is notable, it's unlikely to impact the growing feud between both teams. The Giants and Jihad are likely still upset about the play, and will have a chance to tell Rodgers that in person when the teams face off in the regular season on Oct. 29.