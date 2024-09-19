Rams WR Cooper Kupp reportedly suffered high-ankle sprain, will avoid IR

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 15: Wide receiver Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 41-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is dealing with a high-ankle sprain he suffered during Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Kupp will wear a cast for at least the next week to assist in minimizing any swelling before he begins rehab. The good news for the Rams is that head coach Sean McVay said the injury is not season-ending and will not require surgery. Kupp will also not be placed on injured reserve as it remains a possibility he returns in the next four weeks. (The Rams have a bye in Week 6.)

McVay said on Monday Kupp was expected to miss "an extended period of time," but stopped at placing a specific timeline for a return.

"I don't want to put any expectations on — I know he's going to want to be back as soon as he can, but I don't want to put any expectations or unnecessary things on him," McVay said. "He's going to do everything in his power to get back, whenever that is."

Kupp rolled his left ankle while being tackled during the Cardinals game. He was helped off the field, but walked to the locker room without assistance — albeit with a noticeable limp.

Following the game, Kupp was seen wearing a walking boot on his left leg as he left the locker room.

Prior to leaving, Kupp had four receptions for 37 yards. In Week 1's loss to the Detroit Lions, he caught 14 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Kupp's injury leaves the Rams without their top two receivers. Puka Nacua is expected to be out 5-7 weeks after sustaining a sprained PCL in his right knee against Detroit and being placed on injured reserve.

With Kupp and Nacua out, Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson take over as the Rams' top receivers. Robinson has six catches for 11 yards this season, while Johnson has seven receptions for 99 yards.

This will be the third consecutive season during which Kupp has missed time due to injury. Last season, he missed the first four games of the season because of a strained hamstring. In 2022, Kupp suffered a sprained ankle that limited him to nine games.

When healthy and able to play all 17 games in 2021, Kupp had a spectacular campaign in which he led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Rams (0–2) host the San Francisco 49ers (1–1) in Week 3 on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.