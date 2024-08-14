Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves joint practice with Cowboys with hamstring issue

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during a joint NFL football practice with the Dallas Cowboys, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left Wednesday's joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys early with hamstring tightness.

A Rams spokesperson announced the injury to beat reporters. The extent of Stafford's injury and a prognosis weren't initially clear. Nobody from the Rams spoke with reporters to expound on his condition.

Per ESPN, Stafford was initially slated to speak with reporters after practice. That news conference was canceled. Head coach Sean McVay did not have a news conference scheduled and did not speak with reporters.