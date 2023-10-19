Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for Week 7 vs. Bears due to back injury, per report

Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 09: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on from the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 9, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't take the field for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears due to a back injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

Garoppolo hurt his back against the New England Patriots on Oct. 15 and didn't join his return for the second half of the 21-17 win.

It was reported that Garoppolo left Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance. The severity of his injury wasn't initially clear, but Schefter reported the 31-year-old was taken to the hospital after the game for "precautionary tests on his back."

