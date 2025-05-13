Post-draft NFL fantasy power rankings: Offenses we love, like and that worry us | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's a great day to talk ball, and Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski are here to do just that. In today's episode, Scott unveils his Fantasy Offense Power Rankings, breaking down which teams are poised to deliver in 2025. They also dive into key fantasy questions, including whether Justin Fields is finally set for a breakout season and where rising star Ladd McConkey should be drafted.

(5:15) - Post-Draft Fantasy Power Rankings: Bottom tier, Middle of the pack, elite tier

(6:15) - Bottom tier offenses: Titans, Browns, Saints, Patriots, Steelers, Giants, Jets, Panthers, Jaguars, Colts

(33:00) - Middle of the pack offenses: Broncos, Dolphins, Seahawks, Texans, Chargers, Raiders, Commanders, Packers, Bears, Cardinals

(55:30) - Potentially elite offensive ecosystems: Rams, Chiefs, Falcons, Bills, Vikings, Cowboys, Ravens, 49ers, Buccaneers, Bengals, Eagles, Lions

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts