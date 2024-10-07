Pogba is back, Orlando Pride continues historic season & Inter Miami looking to break records

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Paul Pogba being re-instated on this episode of The Cooligans. They also chat about the penalty controversy involving Christian Pulisic.

Christian and Alexis then react to the Orlando Pride winning the NWSL Shield amidst their pursuit of an unbeaten season.

Later, Christian and Alexis talk Inter Miami, who is trying to a break a record of their own. They also chat the firing of Austin FC head coach, Josh Wolff.

(6:18) - Paul Pogba is back!

(15:32) - Pulisic involved in Milan penalty controversy

(25:08) - Brighton def. Tottenham 3-2

(32:47) - Liverpool continue hot start to PL season

(38:30) - Orlando Pride clinch NWSL shield

(48:16) - Angel City receive point deduction

(55:07) - Inter Miami seeking MLS points record

(1:01:27) - Austin FC part ways with Josh Wolff

