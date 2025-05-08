Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after going 12-26 to open 2025 MLB season

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 14: Derek Shelton #17 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are moving on from manager Derek Shelton after six seasons at the helm. The team fired Shelton on Thursday after a 12-26 start, it announced.

Pirates bench coach Don Kelly will take over as the team's manager following Shelton's firing.

Derek Shelton has been relieved of his duties as Pirates Manager.



Pirates Bench Coach, Don Kelly, has been named manager. pic.twitter.com/dOO9dDwf5t — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 8, 2025

In six seasons, Shelton compiled a 306-440 record with the Pirates, good for a .410 winning percentage.

This story will be updated.