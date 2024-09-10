Photos: South Carolina, UConn NCAA championship teams visit President Joe Biden at White House

The White House hosted not one, but two NCAA championship teams on Tuesday when the South Carolina women's and UConn men's basketball teams visited with President Joe Biden to celebrate their 2024 national titles.

Up first was South Carolina, which defeated Caitlin Clark and Iowa in April for the program's third national championship since 2017. Dawn Staley, who coached all three championship teams, joined Biden hand-in-hand to walk to the ceremony in the White House's East room.

There, Biden was presented with a No. 46 South Carolina jersey with a nod to his status as the 46th U.S. president.

Biden praised South Carolina for helping raise the profile of women's sports during the ceremony.

"I think it's fair to say everyone, everyone watches women's sports now," Biden said. "When new fans watch for the first time, when young girls see their idols, they see the power of your example."

He then posed for a photo with members of the team.

South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn (D) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) were on hand to celebrate the Gamecocks.

Later in the day, Biden hosted the UConn men, who secured their second consecutive national championship with a win over Purdue in April's national title game. Biden escorted head coach Dan Hurley to the East Room for the ceremony.

Guards Stephon Castle and Cam Spencer were among the UConn players in attendance. Both were selected in June's NBA draft.

Center Donovan Clingan, who, like Castle was a lottery pick in the draft, presented Biden with his No. 46 UConn jersey.

“Clearly, you must have something in the water up there,” Biden said in a nod to a program that now has six national championships.

Biden then showed off his new gear for the cameras.