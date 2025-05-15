PGA Championship: Players delayed due to ... turtles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world of golf is filled with tales of intrigue and excess, stories of international intrigue and high drama, stories about the crushing weight of expectation and the resilience of the human spirit.

This is not one of those stories.

Water borders several holes at Quail Hollow, and beasts live in those waters. And sometimes, those beasts come out and cause a little havoc, like they did Thursday at the PGA Championship.

Turtles decided to hang out in one of Quail Hollow's bunkers, and pretty much made a damn mess. So much so that the grounds crew was forced to rake and press the sand:

That wasn't the only impact that the turtles had on the tournament. One got an up-close look at a Ryan Gerard chip that rolled right through the green:

Come to see how fast the greens are at the PGA Championship ...



Stay for @notthefakeSVP giving a "Go Terps" after seeing a turtle 🐢 pic.twitter.com/POs4MGA062 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2025

How much did he pay for that ticket?

Anyway, it's likely this isn't the last we'll see of the turtles. I mean, it's not every day that a major comes to your back yard.