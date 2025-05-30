Peyton Manning hit a house with his tee shot and Scottie Scheffler couldn't stop from laughing

DUBLIN, OHIO - MAY 28: Peyton Manning, former NFL quarterback, takes a photo with Scottie Scheffler on the ninth green prior to the Memorial Tournament presentedy by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 28, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Peyton Manning has endeared himself to fans across sports and pop culture with his willingness to make fun of himself and not take himself too seriously. But the Hall of Fame quarterback also shows his fallibility in unscripted moments, as demonstrated by a tee shot he took while playing in the Memorial Tournament pro-am in Dublin, Ohio.

Anyone would probably look bad while paired with Scottie Scheffler, ranked No. 1 in the world and the recent PGA Championship winner. Even someone who's won two Super Bowl championships and five NFL MVP awards.

Playing with Scheffer on Wednesday, Manning showed that he's probably still very good at football but maybe not so much at golf. Or perhaps he was intimidated by the two-time Masters champion standing behind him as he teed off.

Regardless of the reason, Manning knew immediately after swinging that his shot was in trouble, yelling "fore" a couple of times before we hear why he was justifiably concerned. The next sound heard on the video recorded is of Manning's ball hitting a house — loudly. Maybe it was the siding of the house that made such a resonant sound, but it sounded as if something had exploded.

Without knowing exactly what the result was, it was enough to make Scheffler bend over in laughter. He acknowledged the huge noise by saying "Good morning, sir," then added "That's too much."

Maybe Scheffler just knew that Manning was embarrassed by hitting a house. Try to avoid hitting that rather large structure to the side of the fairway. Or perhaps Manning did actually cause some notable damage, which is why he began slowly stepping backward, as if he was Homer Simpson backing into the bushes in that famous meme.

No word on whether or not any of the other celebrities playing in the pro-am — including Steph Curry, Nick Saban, Larry Fitzgerald, Ryan Day and Luke Bryan — also launched a golf ball into nearby houses. Or perhaps they just didn't have anyone nearby recording video when they teed off.

Yet it may not have been nearly as funny if those guys had shanked an embarrassing shot, especially without the best golfer in the world in the background laughing at the result. Neither of those celebrities would also have been taunted by their younger brother on social media. Eli Manning wasn't going to let such an opportunity go by without comment.

"I'm so proud," Eli said, likely echoing the sentiments of many who watched that video.