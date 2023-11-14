People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 11

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
While there were plenty of instant classics in Week 10 on the field, it still caused plenty of fantasy panic amongst the masses off it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' and here to provide clarity, advice and zen for all your submissions:
4:17 - Coping Corner
5:05 - Coping Corner candidate: Dallas Cowboys WR Tony Pollard
18:15 - Revisiting Dameon Pierce in the Coping Corner
20:37 - People's Panic Meter submissions
20:45 - Jaguars offense
34:32 - New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave
36:58 - Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
44:32 - Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen
47:47 - New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley
48:55 - Arizona Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown
49:59 - New York Jets RB Breece Hall
51:23 - Houston Texans WR Nico Collins
54:04 - Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones
55:20 Top 5 Waiver Wire adds this week
