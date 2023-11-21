People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 12

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12:

2:20 - Podcast programming note for Thanksgiving week schedule

3:45 - Coping Corner

4:59 - Coping Corner candidate: Trevor Lawrence

10:15 - Coping Corner candidate: Commanders Offense

18:55 - People's Panic Meter submissions

19:06 - Calvin Ridley

23:38 - Cooper Kupp + Garrett Wilson

27:15 - Chargers offense

32:35 - Stefon Diggs

36:23 - Bengals offense without Burrow

39:00 - Marquise Brown

46:13 - Derrick Henry

49:30 - Sam LaPorta

54:50 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds for Week 12

1:00:06 - Harmon's Mom is made at Harmon for fantasy advice (or lack thereof)

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!