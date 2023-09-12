People's Panic Meter, waiver wire pickups and Aaron Rodgers devastating injury

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football and where the New York Jets (and your fantasy teams) go from here.
Andy Behren joins Harmon for the rest of the podcast for his usual Tuesday appearance and the two kickoff the debut of the 'People's Panic Meter' for the regular season. Harmon and Behrens debate if it's too early to panic on Drake London and other top draft picks abysmal Week 1 performances.
To end the pod, Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups of the week and if there's any one that will emerge out of the Ravens backfield as a viable fantasy option after the season-ending injury to JK Dobbins.
0:23 - Special open: Reacting to Aaron Rodgers injury and wild MNF game
7:58 - People's Panic Meter
11:13 - Drake London
19:10 - Alexander Mattison
25:05 - Rachaad White
31:31 - Christian Kirk
36:47 - Bengals offense
39:28 - Ravens offense
45:34 - Bears offense
52:50 - Seahawks offense
56:17 - Jahmyr Gibbs
1:01:57 - Andy's top 5 waiver wire pickups of the week
