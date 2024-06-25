Pelicans promote Bryson Graham to GM, Hall of Famer Swin Cash to senior VP of basketball operations

2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement - Portraits UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 09: Swin Cash poses for a portrait during the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration & Awards Gala at Mohegan Sun on September 09, 2022 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One day before the 2024 NBA Draft the New Orleans Pelicans have their new general manager in place.

Bryan Graham, who has spent the past five seasons as the team's assistant GM, has been promoted. Prior to serving as AGM for the Pelicans, the 37-year-old was director of college scouting from 2017-19. He has been with the organization since he was a basketball operations intern in 2010-11.

"Over his 14 NBA seasons, Bryson has built a stellar reputation throughout the NBA," said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin in a statement. "First and foremost, he is recognized for the strength of his character. His work ethic, basketball acumen, leadership ability and eye for talent have contributed immeasurably to our growth as a franchise. I couldn't be happier to see him assume the role of general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.

"We are equally thrilled to welcome Jon to our organization and look forward to adding his experience, creativity and knowledge to our front office."

Graham replaces Trajan Langdon, who left to take on the president of basketball operations role with the Detroit Pistons.

As part of the Pelicans' organizational moves on Tuesday, they are reportedly promoting Hall of Famer Swin Cash to senior vice president of basketball operations, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. She has been working as the team's VP of basketball operations and team development since June 2019.

Cash played with five teams over a 15-year WNBA career. A 3-time league champions and 4-time All-Star, she was member of the WNBA's 20th and 25th anniversary teams. Internationally, she helped the U.S. win gold medals at the 2004 and 2012 Olympics. She retired from playing in 2016 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

After her playing days came to an end, Cash took over as the New York Liberty's director of franchise development in 2017. She also worked as an analyst on NBA TV.